Nordstrom is sewing more than 100,000 face masks for health care workers

(CNN) A department store known for designer brands is shifting gears and producing medical masks to help healthcare workers battling the coronavirus.

Nordstrom, an American luxury retailer based in Seattle, is sewing more than 100,000 masks that will be sanitized before being distributed to healthcare workers across the country.

"Everyone across the globe is feeling the impacts of COVID-19 — including us at Nordstrom. During this challenging moment in time, we are looking at unique ways to help in our communities and highlighting how others can join together to make a difference," Nordstrom said in a news release

"We are the largest employer of tailors in North America, so we're learning how to leverage those capabilities to help with the medical supply shortage."

Members of the Nordstrom alterations teams in Washington, Oregon, Texas and California will sew the masks and give them to Providence Health & Services, a nonprofit health care system which operates hospitals in six states.

