Busch is giving 3 months' worth of beer to people who adopt or foster a dog during coronavirus crisis

(CNN) Nothing beats the company of man's best friend as you self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak . But an ice-cold beer, free at that, comes in at a close second.

Everyone could use a companion for the couch right now. So if you foster (or adopt) a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue, we'll give you 3 months' worth of Busch to enjoy by their side. Go to https://t.co/S58CM3Z6OM to learn more. RT to spread the word. https://t.co/2Afl5fhh9T pic.twitter.com/WebTTioZ2M

"Social distancing is better with a furry friend by your side and a cold beer in your hand," the spokesperson added.

To enter, you must adopt or foster a dog through Midwest Animal Rescue. After completing the adoption or foster process, you will receive a confirmation email from the animal shelter, which you should then send to Busch through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by April 25.

If you are one of the first 500 people to enter, you will receive a $100 pre-paid debit card, which you can then use to buy your three months' worth of beer.

So whether it's for the dog or for the free beer, this is an offer that's truly a win-win for everybody.