Owner of New York Knicks and Rangers tests positive for coronavirus

(CNN) James Dolan, owner of the NBA's New York Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Knicks PR Twitter account.

"He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations," according to the tweet.

