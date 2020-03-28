The Getty Museum is asking people to recreate artwork using random house objects

(CNN) As nearly a third of the world's population lives under coronavirus-related restrictions, weeks of self-isolation have become the new norm. And people are starting to get bored.

Luckily, the J. Paul Getty Museum, based in Los Angeles, gave art fans something different to do besides Netflix and chilling.

"We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home," the museum tweeted

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.



🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items



And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

The rules are quite simple: pick your favorite art, find three things lying around your house, and use them to recreate the artwork.

The museum shared some of the best creations, and people were quick to hop on the trend.

