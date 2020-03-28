Yes, we long have referred to disease outbreaks by geographic places. Here's why we shouldn't anymore

CNN Films ' documentary explores how diseases like Zika, Ebola and influenza spread. Watch now on CNNgo.

But the past has shown naming diseases after places can have negative consequences for nations, economies and people.

Here's why scientists and scholars say these naming practices are problematic.

It can be inaccurate or misleading

One reason why scientists and health officials caution against using geographic locations to refer to diseases is that they can turn out to be misleading -- and in some cases, inaccurate.

Take, for example, what's commonly referred to as the Spanish flu.

Warehouses were converted into shelters where patients infected with the H1N1 virus of 1918 could be quarantined.

The pandemic happened against the backdrop of World War I. Though the virus had been circulating around the world, nations such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, were reluctant to disseminate news on outbreaks within their own borders because they didn't want the other side to know their soldiers were sick, according to the history podcast BackStory

Because Spain was neutral in the war, it didn't suppress news about the virus. So when Spanish news agencies began reporting in spring 1918 about an epidemic that had appeared in Madrid, it created the false perception that the virus originated in Spain -- and that the Spaniards bore the brunt of the disease.

50 million people who died of the virus, from Spain. In reality, out of the estimated50 million people who died of the virus, less than 260,000 were likelyfrom Spain.

Such assumptions contributed to the idea that the virus was far away and therefore not as relevant to people outside Spain. But as we now know, the United States' failure to take proper precautions against the pandemic had devastating results in Philadelphia

Calling the coronavirus the "Wuhan virus" or "Chinese virus" could have a similar effect today, according to Ho-fung Hung, a professor of political economy at Johns Hopkins University.

Hung, whose past work has explored how ethnic bias and racism contributed to less effective responses against the 2003 SARS outbreak, cautioned that using such terms could actually inhibit efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"This virus spreads very rapidly beyond ethnic boundaries to people beyond the original community affected by the virus," he said.

Calling the coronavirus the "Wuhan virus" perpetuates false notions that people outside China are not at risk, or that people who look Asian are more likely to be carriers of the virus, Hung said.

Clearly, that's not the case.

"Everybody can be affected," he said. "If you're still stuck with the idea that Asians are more likely to be carriers, then you overlook others."

It can stigmatize or harm people

History indicates that when disease outbreaks occur, xenophobia or racism can follow.

devastated Chinese-owned businesses, especially those located in Chinatowns. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, media coverage of the disease led to the stigmatization of Asian communities in countries such as Canada. Itdevastated Chinese-owned businesses, especially those located in Chinatowns.

After the 2014 outbreak of Ebola, which is named for a river in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where it was first discovered, African immigrants in the US reported being turned away from jobs and stores. Others faced questions about how long they had been in the US because of their national origin.

The coronavirus has already made people of Asian descent around the world targets of racism and fearmongering . Characterizing the virus as Chinese only exacerbates the problem, experts say.

John C. Yang, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said that his organization is already seeing a significant increase in hate incidents against Asian Americans, which he says is a direct result of stereotypes perpetuated by terms such as "Chinese virus."