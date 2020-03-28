Wash your hands, doo doo doo doo doo. 'Baby Shark' is joining the fight against coronavirus

So go ahead and "grab some soap," doo doo doo doo doo.

Then, "rub your hands," doo doo doo doo doo.

And "rinse your hands," doo doo doo doo doo.

Pinkfong, the South Korean educational brand behind the song, released the new song last week and it included some extra tips for your little ones (and older ones) if they cough or sneeze.

To ensure thoroughly washed hands, the CDC advises people to scrub for at least 20 seconds. People should also avoid touching their faces and cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing.