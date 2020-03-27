Scientists found a secret in old Voyager 2 data. This is why we need to revisit Uranus and Neptune

Voyager 2 launched on August 20, 1977. Retrace the steps of its journey across our solar system through some of its most iconic images.

The hemisphere of Ganymede that faces away from the Sun displays a great variety of terrain in this mosaic from NASA's Voyager 2.

Photos: Voyager 2 captures planetary portraits

Images from Voyager 2 – A mosaic of Europa, Jupiter's smallest moon, shows bright areas, likely ice deposits, and darker areas that may be the rocky surface or areas with a more patchy distribution of ice. The most unusual features are systems of long linear structures that cross the surface in various directions, some of which are more than 1,000 kilometers long and about 2 or 3 kilometers wide.