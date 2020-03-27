This principal didn't let a school closure stop her from announcing this year's valedictorian and salutatorian

(CNN) Even though her school is closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, a Michigan principal still found a way to deliver some good news to two deserving seniors.

Michelle Floering is the secondary principal at Grand Traverse Academy in Traverse City, Michigan. Her school has been closed since April 13, she told CNN.

Usually the school notifies the students who earn the valedictorian and salutatorian honor in person, according to Floering. The senior class this year has 47 students.

With circumstances stopping that tradition, Floering said calling or video calling these students didn't feel good enough.

"You always have to find the positive in every circumstance," Floering said. "It is still OK to have celebrations."

