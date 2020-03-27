Photos: Women from history you should know Anna Komnene – The world's first female historian was Anna Komnene. In the 11th century, she wrote an extensive account called "The Alexiad" (the source for the above quote) of both Byzantine daily life and the political struggles during the reign of her father, Emperor Alexius I. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Mary Wollstonecraft – Eighteenth century political thinker and writer Mary Wollstonecraft said that women had equal intellectual abilities to men but were denied education. The quote above is from her most famous work, "A Vindication of the Rights of Woman", which asked for a radical reformation of national educational systems to help women in both their households and professional lives.

Margaret Bulkley – Margaret Bulkley pretended to be a man called James Barry for 56 years and was only discovered to be a woman after her death. After attending medical school and becoming a military surgeon in India and South Africa, she took on the role of Inspector General putting her in charge of military hospitals.

She performed one of the first successful Caesarean sections in 1826. Her methods in medical care, which emphasized better public health, hygiene and diet, led to one of the highest rates of recovery in the Crimean war.

Sojourner Truth – Born as a slave in the state of New York, Sojourner Truth was set free in 1827. She then dedicated herself to promoting abolitionism and women's suffrage. In 1851, she gave one of her most famous speeches "Ain't I a Woman?" to the Women's Convention in Ohio.

Savitribai Phule – This 19th century poet, educationalist and social worker was India's first female teacher. With her husband, she founded 18 schools for girls of all castes, fought for widows' rights and opened the well at their house to people of "lower castes" ('dalit') who were denied access to water elsewhere. The University of Pune was renamed in her honor in 2014.

Kate Sheppard – Activist Kate Sheppard was a key figure in making New Zealand become the first country to grant women the right to vote in 1893. Sheppard also campaigned for women's right to cycle, greater equality in marriage and the abolition of corsets.