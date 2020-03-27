How your diet can help flatten the curve

Photos: Eight superfoods to boost your immune system The bone broth in chicken soup contains collagen, which can help boost your immune system, in addition to amino acids and nutrients that help prevent inflammation. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Yogurt is a natural source of probiotics, also known as "good bacteria" that live in your gut. Studies have linked good gut health to boosting immunity, better sleep and good digestion.

"Fatty fish, such as salmon and tuna, contain omega-3 fatty acids, which help control inflammation in your body," dietitian Maxine Yeung says.

"Garlic contains allicin, a compound that can help fight infection and bacteria," dietitian Alissa Rumsey says.

Oysters are high in zinc, which helps regulate the immune system and heal wounds.

Turmeric is rich in antioxidants and has strong anti-inflammatory properties.

Fruits and vegetables are some of the best sources of vitamins A, C and E, particularly useful in building immunity.