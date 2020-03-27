How your diet can help flatten the curve

Social distancing, hand washing, and quarantine can "flatten the curve." But what role can food and nutrition play? We believe there are at least three important ways diet can help alleviate the public health crisis.
First, higher intakes of specific nutrients appear to boost the immune system
, while low intakes lead to less effective immune responses and higher susceptibility to infection.
Stronger immune systems
can help people fight the virus, and may help keep some patients out of the hospital, leaving room for those in most dire need. Nutrients that may help the immune response include micronutrients like zinc, selenium, iron, and vitamins A, C, D, E, B-6, and folate; with additional potentially promising effects of whole foods like goji berry, broccoli, green tea, and turmeric.
Some of these nutrients may help to reduce excess inflammation
and tissue damage caused by the virus that can lead to severe lung injury
and failure and even death.
It is too early to know what cocktail of nutrients is the best to counter Covid-19. But we do know that several of these nutrients
have shown promising effects for common colds
, influenza
and other respiratory infections.
With many restaurants closed, take this opportunity to eat healthy foods at home like: citrus fruits, berries, broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red bell peppers, sweet potatoes, shellfish, beans, almonds, hazelnuts, peanut butter, turmeric and tea. These foods may be especially important in older adults, who often eat less of these nutrients
and are more at risk of dying
of Covid-19.
Even a small decrease in risk from healthier eating could make a difference on a national scale.
Second, experience from other infectious disease outbreaks makes clear that malnourished individuals
have a higher risk of becoming ill, a longer duration of illness, and greater risk of death. In the current crisis, feeding people who are at risk is even more important. Due to insufficient household income, nearly 30 million US kids
currently receive free or reduced-price lunch and nearly 15 million kids
participate in the country's School Breakfast Program. For many children, this accounts for nearly 50%
of their daily calories.
With schools appropriately shutting down over the coronavirus pandemic, this critical lifeline of food is gone. At the time of writing, 124,000 US schools
are closed or scheduled to close, affecting nearly 55.1 million
American kids in public and private schools. Local school districts and charities are scrambling to find alternatives to get meals to kids, but the logistics are daunting. Food insecurity will be worsened by the tremendous loss of wages and jobs from shuttered businesses. We must find a way to keep those vulnerable to hunger fed for the duration of what could be a lengthy battle against this virus.
Finally, beyond older age, risk of severe Covid-19 illness and death are highest among people who have other conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes
. These conditions weaken the heart's ability to handle stress, while diabetes also weakens the immune system. Both cardiovascular disease and diabetes are linked to chronic, low-grade inflammation throughout the body -- which could predispose Covid-19 patients to the severe excess inflammation
that contributes to lung failure and death. This intersection of risk is deeply concerning. A 2019 report by the American Heart Association estimates that 121.5 million adults
-- more than half of the