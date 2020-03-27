CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

If you find yourself in credit card debt, you might want to consider a balance transfer credit card. Cards that offer an introductory APR on balance transfers for an extended amount of time when you first open the card can help you move debt from an existing credit card with the aim of lowering your interest rate.

While there’s no card with an indefinite 0% time period, there are many that will help you out for between 14 and 20 months. Some also offer great rewards on your everyday purchases as an add