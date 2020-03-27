(CNN) —

For both professional and creative endeavors, The Adobe Creative Cloud Suite has always been an invaluable toolkit. However, new users may not know where to begin, and even experienced Adobe users could be looking for a new program to try. That’s where the 2021 Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle comes in.

This comprehensive 12-course bundle, available for $33.99 on StackSocial, has hundreds of lessons on the following programs: Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator, XD, InDesign, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush and Spark. That’s over 80 hours of step-by-step lessons from an array of expert instructors. Some of their classes start with the basics, while others delve into projects with a little less guidance. To see what they’re all about, we took a hands-on look at these courses. Read on to see what we found.

Here’s how these courses work

This bundle features courses primarily for beginners, but Adobe veterans can still try out a plethora of cool projects or refresh their Adobe knowledge for 2021. There are a few courses on the essentials and a few more that start you out by practicing projects. Most of them aim to take you from the beginner’s level to advanced. And many include downloadable files to follow along or test your skills. If you feel like the lessons in a particular class are too simple, it’s easy to skip ahead. On the flip side, you can rewatch them as many times as you need. Best of all, once you own this bundle, it’s yours for life to access 24/7 on any device.

Adobe Photoshop CC: Complete Beginner to Advanced Training

PHOTO: Benjamin Levin/CNN Adobe Photoshop CC: Complete Beginner To Advanced Training

This course is taught by Genevieve Wilson, or Gen for short, who’s been an avid Photoshop user for over 10 years. Under her instruction, you’ll work on 10 different projects meant to expand your Photoshop expertise. This course can be taken by absolute Photoshop beginners. Our instructor does an excellent job at highlighting every tool she uses and every action she takes so there’s no confusion. She even includes downloadable files for each project so you can work alongside her.

One of the things we admired about this course is that Gen first goes over the use of Layers in Photoshop in addition to other ways to keep your workspace organized. This formed the basis for our creative work on the use of masks, removal of blemishes and other objects from images,YouTube thumbnail creation and more. The class culminates with a final project on the Double Exposure effect to form an artistic image of a woman overlaid with a lush pine forest.

This is a great (and fun) course for anyone who wants to get their hands dirty in Photoshop right away but isn’t familiar with the program. Gen helps you get a grip on a number of popular uses for Photoshop, and stay organized doing it.

The Complete 2021 Adobe XD UI UX Design Essentials Course

PHOTO: Benjamin Levin/CNN The Complete 2021 Adobe XD UI UX Design Essentials Course

In this course, you’ll learn the ins and outs of Adobe XD from Daniel Scott, an Adobe certified instructor. And much like in the Photoshop course above, you’ll be doing so by following along on some projects from a total beginner’s perspective. Specifically, you’ll be developing a fully interactive prototype for a website and an app. Daniel teaches with clear explanations and demonstrations of every step, including the use of downloadable exercises to test your learning along the way.

Another encouraging similarity to the Photoshop course is Daniels’ introductory lessons. These cover not only how to start out and organize your Adobe XD project, but also illuminates the differences between a user interface and a user experience. From there, we’re treated to dozens of lessons in organized units on utilities like working with images and presenting your prototype to clients to the nitty-gritty of creating interactive and animated elements, configuring plug-ins and accessing built-in assets and features in XD.

We had no previous experience with Adobe XD whatsoever. Yet thanks to Daniel’s frequent exercises and succinct lessons, we were able to follow along through even the more complex aspects of Adobe XD and come out with a better idea about how and why to use this program.

Logo Design Mastery In Adobe Illustrator

PHOTO: Benjamin Levin/CNN Logo Design Mastery In Adobe Illustrator

Lindsay Marsh, an educator in graphic design and marketing, is our instructor for this course. Her aim is to walk the user through several iterations of the logo design process, from client requests all the way to creating presentations of the finished product. This is a really enjoyable course that we felt expanded our creativity as well as our knowledge of Adobe Illustrator. Lindsay facilitates this by not only demonstrating the tools and interface of Illustrator, but by covering essential concepts in design and client interaction too. Not to mention her inclusion of several guides and templates.

Our instructor is clearly an artist at heart. Some of the first lessons she teaches are on color theory, common logo styles and characteristics that make a strong logo. After learning about all the tools we’ll need, Lindsay walked us through some key information to glean from clients. Finally, we moved on to the logo design, where we experimented with typography and icons as well as key artistic concepts like negative space and the golden ratio. We particularly enjoyed making icons like an espresso cup for a coffee shop logo while enjoying an espresso in real life.

This course goes beyond Adobe Illustrator. While it should give you a much better understanding of the program, you can also glean some awesome art lessons and jump-start your journey in logo design.

Bottom line

There’s a lot to unpack about the various programs in the Adobe CC Suite. This bundle is terrific for hands-on learners who benefit from experience. We certainly learned a lot and had fun doing it too

Pick up lifetime access to The 2021 Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle ($33.99; stacksocial.com) and start making the most of your Adobe CC Suite.