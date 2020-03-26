People are decorating their windows with hearts and messages of hope right now

(CNN) Thousands of people are practicing social distancing worldwide and under stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of coronavirus, but that's not stopping neighbors from leaving messages of hope in the windows of their homes.

It's unclear where or when the effort started, but photos of people putting rainbows, colorful heart cutouts, teddy bears and anything that resembles a sign of hope have been spreading all over social media.

The motivation is simple and varies from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Some are participating because they want their neighbors who have been deemed "essential workers" to see some joy on their way out of their homes. Others say they decorated their windows so families taking walks and getting fresh air have a nice reminder that everyone is in this together.

'Spread the love, not the germs'

