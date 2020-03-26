(CNN) New York City Rabbi Avraham Hakohen "Romi" Cohn, who survived the Holocaust and saved dozens of families from the genocide, has died of complications from coronavirus, a family member said Thursday. He was 91.

Cohn, who led the House of Representatives in opening prayer in January for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day, died on Tuesday after being hospitalized last Friday, according to his sister-in-law, Judy Geld, and great nephew, Shulem Geldzahler.

Geldzahler said Cohn's death certificate indicates he died of acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by pneumonia and Covid-19. Geldzahler said Cohn was tested for coronavirus but he was not aware of the result.

Rep. Max Rose, who represents the boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn where Cohn served, recalled the rabbi's "life of service" via Twitter on Tuesday, posting video of Cohn's prayer before the House in January.

"Rabbi Cohn lived an incredible life of service, helping 56 families escape Nazi tyranny," Rose wrote.

Rabbi Cohn lived an incredible life of service, helping 56 families escape Nazi tyranny. 2 months after he led the House in opening prayer, I hope you'll join me in praying for him & his family. יהי זיכרו ברוך pic.twitter.com/aIFpBnRNWC — Rep. Max Rose (@RepMaxRose) March 24, 2020

