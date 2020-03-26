UFC fighter Jon Jones has been arrested for a suspected DWI

(CNN) UFC fighter Jon "Bones" Jones, best known for being the current UFC light heavyweight champion, was arrested Thursday morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico for a suspected Driving While Intoxicated charge.

An Albuquerque Police Department officer pulled up behind Jones' car after hearing a gunshot in the area at around 1 a.m., according to police records. The officer found a quarter-full open bottle of alcohol in the car, the report said.

The reporting officer also found a loaded handgun beneath the driver's seat and a spent bullet casing in and around the vehicle, according to the report.

"As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes," said Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department. "Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority."

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been made aware of the situation, the organization told CNN in a statement. It has been in contact with Jones' management team and "is currently gathering additional information," it said.

