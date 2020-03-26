Doughnuts featuring Dr. Fauci's face are quickly becoming a nationwide hit

(CNN) A doughnut shop in Rochester, New York, made Dr. Anthony Fauci the "face" of one of its doughnuts. And now, it's fielding purchase orders from across the country.

Donuts Delite said it came up with the idea for a simple reason.

"We wanted to find a way to cheer up the people in our neighborhood," owner Nick Semeraro told CNN.

"We noticed Dr. Fauci on, and we loved his message and how thorough he was, and how he kept everyone informed during the crisis... so we wanted to give back and say thanks."

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a doctor for the National Institutes of Health. He has won public praise for his calm, stick-to-the-facts approach at a time when developments in the coronavirus pandemic are chaotic and constant.

Read More