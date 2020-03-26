'Curly' Neal, Harlem Globetrotters ball-handling legend, dies at 77

(CNN) Fred "Curly" Neal, whose flashy dribbling skills and smile made him a Harlem Globetrotters legend, has died at 77, according to the team.

Neal died at his home near Houston.

Between 1963 and 1985, the bald-headed Neal was widely known for his stylish ball-handling and crowd-dazzling moves on the court.

"We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known," said Globetrotters general manager Jeff Munn said. "His basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide. He always made time for his many fans and inspired millions."

Neal played in more than 6,000 games over 22 years for the Globetrotters while making numerous television appearances, ranging from the "Ed Sullivan Show" to "Scooby-Doo."

