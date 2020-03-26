A coronavirus patient left a touching message for hospital staff after he was discharged from the ICU

(CNN) While the patient was being treated in isolation for Covid-19, his caregivers at the Cleveland Clinic left him messages on his room's glass door.

Here's what he wrote to the hospital staff:

"This window has been the most impactful window in my life.

"On days when I watched you work hard to keep me and others alive, unable to thank you for the time that you poured into me -- and although I will probably never get the chance to pour that same love and support into you, I want you to know that I think you all are rockstars.

Read More