How to strengthen your immunity during the coronavirus pandemic: Exercise, meditation, sleep and stress management

(CNN) As the coronavirus situation intensifies, you might be wondering: How can I keep myself healthy?

The answer lies in following the latest guidelines on social distancing, proper handwashing and your local stay-at-home directives.

But there are also ways to strengthen your own immune system. Diet is one of them, and we covered that here in part one of our immunity boosting series.

Yet what you eat is just one factor. Being physically active, meditating and managing stress, and getting adequate sleep help, too. Keep reading to find out why those habits boost your immunity and how you can take advantage of their benefits.

Find time for fitness