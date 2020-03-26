Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s semiannual Cookware Sale is on, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for less.

More than 150 items are on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, Green Pan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Whether you’re looking to completely replace your cookware or you just want to add a new tool or two to your kitchen’s arsenal, browse through all of Sur La Table’s deals, or just check out a few of our favorites from the sale, below.

Staub Heritage All-Day Pan with Domed Glass Lid (starting at $149.96, originally $357; surlatable.com)

Use this versatile (and attractive) pan as a skillet, sauté pan, roaster, gratin, casserole, baker, serving dish — pretty much anything. Its enameled cast iron retains and distributes heat evenly and efficiently, while the enamel finish won’t discolor, scratch, rust or chip over time.

All-Clad C4 Copper 5-Piece Cookware Set ($799.96, originally $850; surlatable.com)

This stunning set of copper cookware isn’t just about looks; the 100% copper exterior heats up quickly, while additional bonded layers of copper and stainless steel deliver consistent and even results. Finally, a stainless steel cooking surface allows you to create a top-notch sear and helps maintain flavor.

Le Creuset Signature Square Grill ($139.99, originally $179.95; surlatable.com)

Grilling outside might not be feasible for many right now, but with this 10.25-inch square grill, which works on a stove or induction cooktop, you can still enjoy grilled meat and veggies while staying indoors.

Scanpan CS+ 8” and 10.25” Skillets, set of 2 ($199.96, originally $421; surlatable.com)

A solid skillet is a must-have for any home chef, and with this on-sale set, you’ll get two. These pans are perfect for browning, pan-frying, searing, deglazing and more, plus they’re safe in the dishwasher and for use with metal utensils.

Staub Cast Iron Cochon Shallow Wide Round Cocotte (starting at $249.96, originally $464; surlatable.com)

If there were ever a time to invest in an enameled cast iron cocotte, it’s now. This durable model from Staub comes in five colors and will help bring all the slow-cooked stews and braised meats of your dreams to life in the kitchen.

BK Dutch Oven, 3.5 quart ($69.99, originally $170; surlatable.com)

Or, finally experiment with a Dutch oven of your own. Its domed lid locks in moisture, so foods are basted in their own juices, while a naturally nonstick coating makes mixing and cleanup a breeze.

