Joe Wicks has become the world's PE teacher, helping kids keep active while we're social distancing

(CNN) With millions of children out of school around the world, Joe Wicks, a YouTube fitness instructor, has taken it upon himself to become their PE teacher.

Live from his home in London, Wicks live-streams child-friendly workouts every weekday morning at 9 a.m. GMT. The workouts, which are then uploaded onto his Youtube channel , have garnered millions of views from families in the US and UK, all the way to New Zealand and Australia.

He announced the idea on his Instagram last Thursday, saying that with schools closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, "there is no PE."

"I'm going to take this over. I'm going to get your kids moving, fit and energized, positive and optimistic," the 33-year-old said in his announcement.

Complete with a warmup, workout and cool down, the 30-minute workouts are loved by the kids. Schools are even sharing the link to his videos with their students.

