TV medical dramas to donate set supplies to hospitals fighting coronavirus

(CNN) Popular British medical dramas "Casualty" and "Holby City" are to donate protective equipment and medical items from their sets to hospitals in the National Health Service (NHS).

The BBC , which produces the long-running hospital soaps, confirmed it was in discussions with local NHS hospitals to give away its protective equipment and any other useful medical supplies used during filming to aid the fight against the coronavirus.

"Casualty and Holby City are all about celebrating NHS heroism, so we are only too happy to help out and do what we can for the courageous and selfless real life medics battling this situation," executive producer Simon Harper said.

"We are in discussion with local NHS services and will be donating personal protective equipment and other useful medical items to assist them."

"Casualty" is filmed in the Welsh capital, Cardiff, while "Holby City" is recorded at Elstree Studios, just outside London.

Read More