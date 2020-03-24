Michelle Obama has advice for Americans stuck indoors to help stem the spread of coronavirus

(CNN) Michelle Obama is reminding Americans practicing social distancing because of the coronavirus that no matter what they're going through, they "aren't alone."

"These past few weeks have been scary and difficult for many of us," the former first lady said Monday in an Instagram post.

"We just don't have a roadmap for what we're currently experiencing -- that in and of itself can bring up feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and fear. Not to mention the worry we feel about the health and safety of our parents, children, and loved ones and the financial security of so many families."

Obama advised calling a friend to combat feeling overwhelmed, as well as finding ways to stay close to the community. Here are some of her suggestions:

Contact your local school and sign up to volunteer with a food distribution program.

Call parents you know and offer to give their kids a lesson (or read them a story).

Offer to pick up groceries for your most at-risk and older neighbors.

Call your local hospital or fire station and ask if you can order takeout for the staff.

Buy gift certificates from your favorite local businesses and save them for later.

