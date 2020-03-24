Museum gives its security chief a new job and his attempts at 'social media management' have people LOLing

(CNN) A new internet icon has emerged and his name is Tim.

As the head of security at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Tim takes his responsibility of protecting the museum and its collection seriously.

But with the museum closed to the public and other employees working from home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus , Tim was given an additional duty of managing the museum's social media accounts.

"I'm new to social media but excited to share what I am told is called 'content' on all of The Cowboy's what I am told are 'platforms' including the Twitter, the Facebook, and the Instagram," Tim wrote in his first post.

In Tim's "content" that he posts daily, he takes followers on a tour through the empty museum, showing off cool artifacts like the hat and eye patch John Wayne wore in "True Grit," the 1969 film in which Wayne won his only Academy Award for his portrayal of US Marshal Rooster Cogburn.

