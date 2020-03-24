Florida mayor donates salary to pay residents' utility bills during coronavirus crisis

(CNN) The mayor of a Florida Panhandle city says he won't take a salary while his city is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and will donate his paycheck to help residents pay their bills.

At a news conference on Monday, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson IV said he asked the city to donate his salary to Pensacola Energy and the city's sanitation services to help people pay their utility bills while they're out of work.

"Now granted, this isn't going to make a tremendous drop in the bucket, but what I want to communicate to you is I'm not afraid. If I was afraid for myself, I would be doing something to retain that, but I'm not going to ask you to lose your salary if I'm not willing to do the same at this particular time," Robinson said.

The mayor issued business restrictions last week to slow the spread of coronavirus, including closing movie theaters, auditoriums, bowling alleys, concert houses and other entertainment venues.

