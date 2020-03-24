Teachers and students all over the country are now stuck at home with their class pets

(CNN) Turns out classroom critters are also quarantining due to coronavirus concerns.

Here are some class pets that have joined families in self-isolating.

Mr. Nibbles, the guinea pig

When Misty Ramirez's daughter Gabriela came home with her class pet, a guinea pig named Mr. Nibbles, the plan was to take care of him for a few days.

"Our family actually had a conflict on our assigned weekend, so we were offered the chance to take him home over spring break, which was last week," Ramirez said.

Gabriela and Mr. Nibbles.

But because of the coronavirus, the family in St. Louis, Missouri, is now happily stuck with Mr. Nibbles for at least a few more weeks.

Ramirez said the guinea pig has been a "great distraction" for Gabriela, who is an only child. She's even made toys and obstacle courses for him.

However, Cassandra, the family's 16-year-old cat, is totally uninterested.

Voldemort, the fish

Anna Gausepohl, a sixth-grade science teacher in Louisville, Kentucky, was finally able to get back into her classroom on Monday to pick up the supplies she'd need while school is closed.

First, she grabbed all her science materials. Next, she picked up the class' pet fish, Voldemort -- of equal importance -- and "got out of there."

Louie the dog and Voldemort the fish.

"I'm happy to have the fish home so I can care for it while we are out of school," Gausepohl told CNN, "We don't potentially go back until April 20th, so I wanted to make sure I was able to feed the fish."

While fish aren't the most entertaining pets, Gausepohl said her dog, Louie, is enjoying the company.

Dani, the female bearded dragon

Humans make great teachers assistants, but bearded dragons make even better ones.

Since school was let out, Texas elementary school science teacher Ashlee Rinestine and her family have been spending their long days with her class pet, a female bearded dragon named Dani.

Dani, the female bearded dragon.

"My family and I love Dani," Rinestine told CNN of their reptile house guest. "My husband gets her out of her terrarium each day to hold her and interact with her. And my son likes having her hangout with him while he's watching TV."

Dani, who enjoys being held and hanging around her human friends as much as possible, also loves "helping" Rinestine teach her at-home learning classes.

Tazzy, the gender-neutral bearded dragon

Ginny, a second grader in Fayetteville, Georgia, was the first to volunteer to take home her class pet over spring break. Now, the gender-neutral bearded dragon named Tazzy, or Taz for short, has become a semi-permanent member of the family.

"We were actually at the end of our first week of a three-week end-of-quarter break when we got the news that this could be quite a bit longer," Ginny's mom, Leslie Hester, told CNN.

Tazzy the gender-neutral bearded dragon.

"It has been a great distraction. It helps bring home something I try to teach my kids anyway -- turning inward makes things worse and more overwhelming; but focusing on helping someone, even a bearded dragon, outside of yourself puts things back into perspective."

Blackberry, the hamster

When fifth-grade teacher Lauren Doran's school in Fishers, Indiana, closed because of the coronavirus, she made the "quick decision" to bring home their class pet.

Since then, the hamster named Blackberry has been receiving a lot more attention than she's used to, thanks to Doran's daughter.

"My daughter is obsessed and gives her lots of attention and exercise," Doran told CNN. "My son could care less. Blackberry is likely getting more attention from my daughter than she gets from the students at school. We're glad she's safe and taken care of."

BlackBerry the hamster enjoys some special attention.

Since hamsters don't require much care, the adults in the house have been quite fine with the arrangement, she said.

The three friendly stick insects

Luna Parry's 5-year-old son Tristan is quite the fan of nature ... and bugs.

That's why his kindergarten teacher at his London school asked him if he would like to be the one taking care of their class pets -- their three unnamed stick insects -- while school was closed.

That was an offer he was more than happy to accept.

One of the three stick insects Tristan is now caring for.

"His teacher asked us at pick up on the last day of school, and we were like, 'Erm ... OK." We found it funny, though. We are quite happy, although we've got a cat, so we have to keep an eye on them," Parry told CNN.

"Overall, we are happy that our son cares about nature and we are proud of his decision."

Tristan and his dad have been spending their days building the insects a house and collecting privet leaves to feed them.