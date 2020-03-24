(CNN) The bodies of 64 male migrants were discovered Tuesday in a sealed shipping container at a checkpoint in Tete, Mozambique, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In a statement released Tuesday night, IOM confirmed that 14 survivors were rescued by local authorities and are being treated at a local hospital.

The survivors told local authorities that they were Ethiopians headed to South Africa.

The truck driver and his assistant, both Mozambicans, were arrested, provincial immigration spokesman Amelia Direito told AFP.

She said the driver told police he had been promised 30,000 meticais (about $500, 460 euros) to transport the men.

