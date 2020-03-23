Like humans, most female mammals live longer than males, study finds

(CNN) From elephants to lions and orcas to seals, most female mammals outlive males -- just like their human counterparts, new research suggests.

Researchers looked at 101 species of wild mammals living in 134 different locations and found that females lived longer than males in 60% of cases, What was particularly surprising to the researchers was just how much longer they lived -- on average they had an 18.6% longer life span.

By contrast, in humans, females live 7.8% longer than males, according to the study , which published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy Of Sciences.

While there were quite a few mammals where the males of the species lived longer -- such as horses and some species of bat and rabbit -- the magnitude was much lower, said Jean-François Lemaître, a researcher at the French National Centre for Scientific Research and an author of the study.

Lemaître said the study was the widest reaching on the topic to date, although he said they were unable to include many species of small rodents. That's because there isn't much data on those animals in the wild.

