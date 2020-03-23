Michael Bloomberg Fast Facts

Former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg, as New York mayor, attends a bill-signing ceremony in January 2012.
Bloomberg, back right, was born in Boston on February 14, 1942. He grew up just outside the city, in the suburb of Medford.
Bloomberg graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1964, getting a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He later graduated from Harvard Business School.
Bloomberg, left, works at Salomon Brothers, a Wall Street investment bank, in 1975.
Bloomberg poses for a portrait at his company's television studios in 1994. He created technology that bankers and traders use to access market data.
Bloomberg scales an indoor climbing wall in 1997.
Bloomberg talks with architect Katherine Whitley at a construction site in New York. Bloomberg was running for mayor.
Bloomberg and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani march in a gay pride parade in June 2001. Giuliani's two terms were just about up. Later that year, Bloomberg was elected as his successor.
Bloomberg places a candle at a World Trade Center memorial in September 2001.
Bloomberg has dinner with US Sen. John McCain at a New York restaurant in November 2001.
Bloomberg, as mayor-elect, visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem in December 2001.