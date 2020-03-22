Rihanna's foundation donates $5 million to help fight coronavirus

(CNN) Rihanna's foundation has donated $5 million to various organizations assisting with coronavirus relief efforts.

The Clara Lionel Foundation announced the donation in a statement on Saturday

"When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how (the coronavirus) would so dramatically alter our lives," the foundation said.

"It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world's most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come."

The foundation donated the money to Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee, among others.