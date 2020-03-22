Social distancing doesn't mean you have to watch Netflix alone. This extension will help

(CNN) Millions of people around the world are getting ready to spend weeks -- and maybe months -- in self isolation. While this would usually call for some Netflix and chilling, this time a lot of us are doing it solo.

But thanks to the Netflix Party Chrome Extension, there's another way to watch your favorite movies and shows without being totally alone.

The extension is only available on the Google Chrome browser and everyone must have a Netflix account to join.

Disclaimer: A Netflix spokesperson told CNN the Netflix Party extension is not affiliated with Netflix. Netflix representatives are instructed not to try to troubleshoot it or attempt to answer questions about it.

Here's how it works:

