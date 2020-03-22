These families created a community art museum on the sidewalks of their California neighborhood while sheltering in place

(CNN) Like many parents across the US right now, Daphne Sashin was looking for something to keep her kids occupied while her family shelters in place during the coronavirus outbreak.

Playgrounds are out of the picture. So are play dates. The Mountain View, California, mother of two can't even interact with anyone outside of her immediate family.

"But we can go on walks and ride our bikes," she told CNN Saturday.

One of the pieces drawn in Daphne Sashin's Mountain View, California, neighborhood.

"The idea was this would be something that would brighten everyone's day and it would bring us together as a community, even though we can't physically be together," Sashin said.

