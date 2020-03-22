From self-quarantine, India collectively applauds nation's health care workers

(CNN) Hours into Sunday's nationwide self-quarantine, people across India took a moment to join in solidarity and thank the nation's health care workers combating the novel coronavirus pandemic .

An elderly couple bangs pans and cheers health care workers Sunday in New Delhi.

The applause reverberated through the deserted streets of India. Indians of all ages joined celebrities, soldiers and politicians in thanking caregivers.

In the capital, New Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind and senior ministers from Modi's Cabinet stood in their respective courtyards, expressing gratitude with a standing ovation.

Expressed gratitude to all #essentialservices: doctors, nurses, paramedics, swacchta personnel, drivers, delivery riders, police, media, banks, postal/courier services, for standing by the nation at this time of #CoronavirusPandemic #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/APcGJ1Ofr1 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 22, 2020

STANDING OVATION to lakhs of #coronawarriors who are selflessly leading the battle against #coronavirus

These are our heroes who're risking their lives so we all #StaySafe



Deepest gratitude to @narendramodi ji who has inspired each citizen to follow #socialdistancing pic.twitter.com/qM2jJ1PIuV — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 22, 2020

About 20 miles southwest of the capital, in Gurugram, scores of residents in a massive apartment complex were clapping, blowing conch shells and ringing bells. Similar scenes unfolded in complexes across the nation.

In Jaipur, a city of 3 million about 160 miles southwest of New Delhi, two men blew conch shells from their balconies.

Their neighborhood was replete with sounds from different households, as residents joined in at the top of the hour to cheer on the country's emergency service personnel.

Soldiers from the Indian army, stationed throughout the country, also spent several minutes clapping to offer thanks, a tweet from the army's Eastern Command showed.

Bollywood celebrities expressed solidarity from their homes. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his family were seen on their terrace, acknowledging India's coronavirus warriors.

T 3478 - Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON !



"शंख बजे औ ताल बजे , औ बजी है गणपत आरती,

अद्भुत दृश्य सुना विश्व नें

हम उत्तम उज्ज्वल भारती" ~ AB



At 5pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded

NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/Kb07wsVxew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2020

"NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND," he tweeted, using the rallying cry that's often translated as "Victory to India."

Sunday evening, Modi acknowledged the overwhelming response across the country.

ये धन्यवाद का नाद है, लेकिन साथ ही एक लंबी लड़ाई में विजय की शुरुआत का भी नाद है। आइए, इसी संकल्प के साथ, इसी संयम के साथ एक लंबी लड़ाई के लिए अपने आप को बंधनों (Social Distancing) में बांध लें। #JantaCurfew — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

"This is not only the sound of gratitude, but also the beginning of a long fight where we will attain victory. Let us, with this determination and resolve bind ourselves in social distancing," he wrote on Twitter..