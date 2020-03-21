This online toilet paper calculator will tell you just how long your supply will last

(CNN) As households continue to stock up on toilet paper -- emptying shelves across the country -- a new website is attempting to answer the question: How much TP do we really need?

Howmuchtoiletpaper.com is a website created by student software developer Ben Sassoon and artist Sam Harris, both based in London, in response to the coronavirus pandemic . The tool calculates just how long your stash of TP will last you during a quarantine.

The idea came to them naturally, while talking about how much toilet paper they used, and how that would change during the pandemic.

Thus, the website was born.

The layout is simple. Users enter how many rolls of toilet paper they have and how many times they visit the loo.

