Rob Gronkowski just made his WWE debut in an empty arena

(CNN) The arena for the WWE "SmackDown" may have been empty, but Gronk still brought the energy.

Rob Gronkowski, longtime New England Patriots tight end, made his debut at Friday night's World Wrestling Entertainment event. Though the event was held without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gronk was a tour de force -- dancing and talking smack like he had a whole crowd cheering him on.

With an empty stadium, Gronk could've probably whispered anything he wanted to say. Yet, in the words of the WWE, the former football player really knows how to "STAY HYPED."

Gronk just retired from the NFL in 2019 , after spending his entire career with the Patriots.

But he's managed to stay busy. Next month, he's scheduled to host WrestleMania , the WWE's biggest event of the year.

