One of the symptoms of self-isolation is extreme boredom. Here are some of the creative ways people are keeping themselves entertained

(CNN) The coronavirus has canceled your spring break plans, sporting events, concerts and late night rendezvous.

So when boredom strikes, days, weeks and possibly months in, it's going to call for some serious creativity.

Here are some ideas you can use to stay distracted:

Play tic-tac-toe with your pet

A lot of people have discovered their pets have secret talents ... like playing tic-tac-toe. Disclaimer: there might be a few sore losers.

"How's nationwide self-quarantine going?" pic.twitter.com/oP7sdQiUPA — Tom Brady Stan Account (@MatthewFoldi) March 14, 2020

A totally not stressful game of airborne tennis

The courts are empty, but the game doesn't end there. Why not bat the ball around with your neighbor through your windows?

A good ol' game of community bingo

When you're bored, your first choice of a game is probably not bingo. But when you're really, really bored, you kind of run out of options.

Coming soon to a city, town near you, in Spain they are playing community bingo to fight boredom during #COVIDー19 quarantine. People are finding so many creative ways to cope with isolation. pic.twitter.com/TDluO8sbU8 — FJ Newman (@fj_newman) March 14, 2020

Welcome to the Quarantine Olympics

We have no idea what most of these games consist of. The only rule of the Quarantine Olympics is you make your own rules. Have at it.

2020 quarantine olympics sponsored by lysol pic.twitter.com/W9MIeMAyU7 — Jordan McKinney (@gordonmicknee) March 15, 2020

Help defeat isolation boredom, can I get a retweet or a challenger for a trick shot battle? pic.twitter.com/tzeV1TvTtW — Hannah M (@youngandhangry) March 16, 2020

Day 1 of #SocialDistancing: Plinko on the stairs 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rn3flL0iJJ — NurseKelsey (@nursekelsey) March 14, 2020

Update: Not all sports are cancelled pic.twitter.com/VHmxFinflV — Marty O (@martoo14) March 14, 2020

Recreate your canceled vacations

You were supposed to be at the beach right now. Maybe on a cruise. Either way, why not turn your living room into a vacation destination?

P.S. If your imagination sucks, this might not work.

Couple decide to recreate their canceled cruise #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/kRBjabMXHX — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) March 15, 2020

Turn your pet into some live entertainment

Fetch just won't cut it anymore.

With all the live sport cancellations, we're going to experiment with some new dog show content! pic.twitter.com/iUKTL2i4dP — Chris Wilson (@chriswilsoncbc) March 13, 2020

I've invented a game of "cat cricket".



🏏My cat has to defend the box from my ping pong ball.



🏏If the ball hits the cardboard, that's a point to me. 🤷🏻‍♂️



🏏If she bats it away that's a point to her. 😺



First to ten wins. 🙌🏼



Just look at that leg glance... 🏏 #Caturday pic.twitter.com/FBAUGYbND2 — Chris Lee 👨🏻‍💻🇪🇺 (@CMRLee) March 14, 2020

While being stuck at home isn't our preferred way of spending the warm days either, we're all in this together. All it takes is some positive thinking -- and creativity -- to make it work.