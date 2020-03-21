These girls aren't in school but they're still saying the Pledge of Allegiance

(CNN) Two sisters in Pennsylvania just finished a full week of learning at home since their school was closed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But even though Carrington, 6, and Brooke, 8, aren't going to their school in Hummelstown, a few miles away from Hershey Park, they're still going to their front yard every morning to say the Pledge of Allegiance, their dad, Jeff Paukovitch told CNN.

In a video Paukovitch posted on Twitter, Carrington and Brooke can be seen with their backpacks filled with books, lunchboxes in one hand and their other hands over their hearts as they recite the pledge as they would do in their schools.

Paukovitch and his wife are educators and feel like they have the tools they need to get them through this time at home.

"I think a lot of parents wouldn't think of that (the Pledge of Allegiance), but that's my normal life too because I teach second grade and that's kind of my everyday," he said.

Read More