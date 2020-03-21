New York nonprofit for developmentally disabled struggling for help with coronavirus

(CNN) A New York nonprofit that helps the developmentally disabled says it is having trouble getting people tested and obtaining protective equipment, even though 11 people in its programs have coronavirus.

"We're really struggling," Libby Traynor, the executive director of AABR, told CNN. "It keeps getting more dire by the minute."

The organization based in Queens is one of the largest service providers for individuals with developmental disabilities in the New York region. AABR runs 23 group homes that house about 200 people and day programs, which include job training and schooling.

Last Friday, the organization shut down its day programs after one person tested positive, however the group homes continue to operate since residents live there.

Many residents have profound developmental disabilities and need assistance with dressing, eating and bathing, and can't understand precautions such as social distancing.

