The Goo Goo Dolls' lead singer held a porch concert to help local small businesses impacted by coronavirus

(CNN) A city in New Jersey got creative to raise money for their small businesses by invoking the help of the frontman for the Goo Goo Dolls.

Westfield Mayor Shelley Brindle told CNN she is neighbors with the band's lead singer, John Rzeznik, and decided he would be the perfect person to kick off the new "We Love Local" fundraiser.

The idea is to have a series of porch concerts, and other events, to help raise money for the small businesses affected by social distancing due to the coronavirus. Brindle was inspired by a porch concert the town had for St. Patrick's Day.

"[Rzeznik] is incredibly generous and has always said to me to let him know if there is anything he can do for the town. His preference notably is he would love to raise money for good things," Brindle said.

"I said, 'Hey, would you be willing to do this porch performance to support this fundraiser?' and in five seconds he texted back and said 'Yes!'"

Read More