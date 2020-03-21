Audible is now offering free audiobooks for kids stuck at home

(CNN) Parents, rejoice.

Starting Saturday, audiobook service Audible -- which is owned by Amazon -- is offering free streams on a select number of children's stories across six languages to keep kids "dreaming, learning, and just being kids," its website said . The service will be available for as long as schools are closed, it said.

The books are separated into six categories: "Littlest Listeners," "Elementary," "Tween," "Teen," "Literary Classics" and "Folk & Fairy Tales for All."

And you don't even have to be a kid to enjoy them. The books available include "Heidi," "Jane Eyre," "Roots" and "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland."

