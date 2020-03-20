Ancient human ancestor 'Little Foot' probably lived in trees, new research finds

Photos: Ancient finds This is the 3.67-million-year-old 'Little Foot' skull. The view from the bottom (right) shows the original position of the first cervical vertebra, which tells us about her head movements and blood flow to the brain. Hide Caption 1 of 133

Photos: Ancient finds This is an artist's illustration of the world's oldest modern bird, Asteriornis maastrichtensis, in its original environment. Parts of Belgium were covered by a shallow sea, and conditions were similar to modern tropical beaches like The Bahamas 66.7 million years ago. Hide Caption 2 of 133

Photos: Ancient finds This donkey skull was recovered in a Tang Dynasty noblewoman's tomb. The researchers determined that she played donkey polo and was buried with her donkeys so that she may continue her favorite sport in the afterlife. Hide Caption 3 of 133

Photos: Ancient finds Hundreds of mammoth bones found at a site in Russia were once used by hunter-gatherers to build a massive structure 25,000 years ago. Hide Caption 4 of 133

Photos: Ancient finds A fossil of an ancient rudist clam called Torreites sanchezi revealed that Earth's days lasted 23.5 hours 70 million years ago. Hide Caption 5 of 133

Photos: Ancient finds This is an artist's impression of dinosaurs on prehistoric mudflat in Scotland, based on varied dinosaur footprints recovered on the Isle of Skye. Hide Caption 6 of 133

Photos: Ancient finds A new study suggests that ostrich eggshell beads have been used to cement relationships in Africa for more than 30,000 years. Hide Caption 7 of 133

Photos: Ancient finds This rock lined the seafloor roughly 3.2 billion years ago, providing evidence that Earth may have been a 'waterworld' in its ancient past. Hide Caption 8 of 133

Photos: Ancient finds These stone tools were found at the Dhaba site in India, showing that Homo sapiens survived a massive volcanic eruption 74,000 years ago. Hide Caption 9 of 133

Photos: Ancient finds The remains of 48 people who were buried in a 14th century Black Death mass grave were found in England's Lincolnshire countryside. Hide Caption 10 of 133

Photos: Ancient finds The articulated remains of a Neanderthal have been found in Shanidar Cave, representing the first discovery of its kind in 20 years. Hide Caption 11 of 133

Photos: Ancient finds A rare disease that still affects humans today has been found in the fossilized vertabra of a duck-billed dinosaur that roamed the Earth at least 66 million years ago. Hide Caption 12 of 133

Photos: Ancient finds Venezuelan Palaeontologist Rodolfo Sánchez is shown next to a male carapace of the giant turtle Stupendemys geographicus, for scale. Hide Caption 13 of 133