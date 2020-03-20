Marijuana dispensaries are deemed 'essential' in LA, allowed to stay open during coronavirus order

(CNN) With California residents being asked to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and all "non-essential businesses and areas" being closed down, officials in Los Angeles are making sure that marijuana is still available to the public.

Marijuana dispensaries are being deemed as "essential businesses," as they are allowed to remain open under the state's "Safer at Home" order.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement on Thursday night, asking nearly 40 million residents in the state to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"There's a mutuality, and there's a recognition of our interdependence, that requires of this moment that we direct a statewide order for people to stay at home," Newsom said.