How do I effectively exercise and stay active now that my gym has closed or I'm quarantined?

(CNN)Coronavirus concerns, social distancing, gym closures and home confinement may tempt you to just curl up on the couch and binge-watch Netflix, or lose yourself all day in a great novel.
But regular exercise is essential for supporting healthy immune function; preventing weight gain (which can impair immune function); boosting your mood; and keeping you as healthy as possible (and out of the hospital or emergency room) during this challenging global pandemic.
With the world feeling a bit out of your control, now is the perfect time to take control of your health by building daily exercise into your schedule.