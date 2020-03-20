Wellness

How do I effectively exercise and stay active now that my gym has closed or I'm quarantined?

By Dr. Melina Jampolis, CNN

Updated 7:31 AM ET, Fri March 20, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Research shows that higher-intensity exercise offers increased mood-enhancing benefits. And there&#39;s nothing quite like taking out your stress on a heavy bag, which provides uniquely satisfying tactile and auditory stimulation.
Photos: Sweat out the stress
Research shows that higher-intensity exercise offers increased mood-enhancing benefits. And there's nothing quite like taking out your stress on a heavy bag, which provides uniquely satisfying tactile and auditory stimulation.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Tabata drills, created by Japanese scientist Izumi Tabata as a form of HIIT training, consist of the same exercise -- such as pushups -- through eight rounds of 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest for a total of four minutes.
Photos: Sweat out the stress
Tabata drills, created by Japanese scientist Izumi Tabata as a form of HIIT training, consist of the same exercise -- such as pushups -- through eight rounds of 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest for a total of four minutes.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
Slamming medicine balls serves as a core-focused total-body exercise. Slams can be done from standing, kneeling or half-kneeling stances. Dana Santas demonstrates her favorite version of standing, rotational slams.
Photos: Sweat out the stress
Slamming medicine balls serves as a core-focused total-body exercise. Slams can be done from standing, kneeling or half-kneeling stances. Dana Santas demonstrates her favorite version of standing, rotational slams.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Sprints are another good way to work off stress. Because of the energy system used for sprinting, it&#39;s necessary to rest much longer to replenish your body&#39;s resources.
Photos: Sweat out the stress
Sprints are another good way to work off stress. Because of the energy system used for sprinting, it's necessary to rest much longer to replenish your body's resources.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
The flowing, rhythmic nature of kettlebell swings can feel like meditation in motion. It may look simple, but be sure to use proper form to avoid injury.
Photos: Sweat out the stress
The flowing, rhythmic nature of kettlebell swings can feel like meditation in motion. It may look simple, but be sure to use proper form to avoid injury.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Box jumps are exactly what they sound like: jumping up on a box. The goal is not to achieve a high height for low reps but to jump repeatedly for higher reps with grace and control, landing softly each time.
Photos: Sweat out the stress
Box jumps are exactly what they sound like: jumping up on a box. The goal is not to achieve a high height for low reps but to jump repeatedly for higher reps with grace and control, landing softly each time.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
02 sweat out stress Kickboxing01 sweat out stress Tibata Pushups03 sweat out stress Medicine Ball Slam05 sweat out stress Sprint06 sweat out stress Kettlebell Swing04 sweat out stress Box Jump

(CNN)Coronavirus concerns, social distancing, gym closures and home confinement may tempt you to just curl up on the couch and binge-watch Netflix, or lose yourself all day in a great novel.

But regular exercise is essential for supporting healthy immune function; preventing weight gain (which can impair immune function); boosting your mood; and keeping you as healthy as possible (and out of the hospital or emergency room) during this challenging global pandemic.
With the world feeling a bit out of your control, now is the perfect time to take control of your health by building daily exercise into your schedule.