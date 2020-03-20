How do I effectively exercise and stay active now that my gym has closed or I'm quarantined?

Photos: Sweat out the stress Research shows that higher-intensity exercise offers increased mood-enhancing benefits. And there's nothing quite like taking out your stress on a heavy bag, which provides uniquely satisfying tactile and auditory stimulation. Hide Caption 1 of 6

Tabata drills, created by Japanese scientist Izumi Tabata as a form of HIIT training, consist of the same exercise -- such as pushups -- through eight rounds of 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest for a total of four minutes.

Slamming medicine balls serves as a core-focused total-body exercise. Slams can be done from standing, kneeling or half-kneeling stances. Dana Santas demonstrates her favorite version of standing, rotational slams.

Sprints are another good way to work off stress. Because of the energy system used for sprinting, it's necessary to rest much longer to replenish your body's resources.

The flowing, rhythmic nature of kettlebell swings can feel like meditation in motion. It may look simple, but be sure to use proper form to avoid injury.