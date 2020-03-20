(CNN) Former Premier League footballer Peter Whittingham has died at age 35 nearly two weeks after sustaining a head injury in an accidental fall at a pub, according to South Wales police. He died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, police said.

Whittingham's former club, Cardiff City, expressed heartbreak in a statement on its website.

"It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. The news of Peter's sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family.

"First and foremost, Peter was a family man -- and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer -- as a Bluebird [Cardiff City's nickname] -- he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better.

"The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us."