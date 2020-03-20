Italians sing together as radio stations unite to broadcast the national anthem

(CNN) Amid a pandemic that has hit Italy harder than any other country in the world, Italians have joined together in a show of national solidarity, tuning in to their radios to sing the national anthem in unison.

At 11 am local time Friday, major national and regional radio stations broadcast the country's national anthem, allowing residents in isolation to listen and sing together from behind closed doors.

A resident appears at his window, singing the national anthem.

Broadcasters including RAI Radio, Radio 105, Radio Capital, Radio Deejay, Radio Freccia and Radio Kiss Kiss took were among those taking part, as the death toll in Italy overtook China's on Thursday to reach 3,405.

Many Italians threw open their windows and balcony doors to sing loudly with their neighbors.

Residents shared videos of the moment on social media, with the hashtag #radioperlitalia.