Save on stuff to help you pass the time while social distancing

Social distancing is undeniably the right thing to do now, and it doesn't have to mean boredom, loneliness or anxiety. There are still plenty of ways to keep busy and stay healthy — physically, mentally and emotionally — without risking the spread of coronavirus.

We've rounded up some great deals to help you keep the cabin fever at bay. From products for de-stressing to games that will occupy the kids while you get some work done, check out our picks for social distancing-friendly deals below.

Fitness

Costway 800W Folding Treadmill ($285.99, originally $499.99; walmart.com)

It's important to keep your body moving even if you're stuck inside. This affordable and foldable treadmill is great for those in cramped quarters who are itching to stretch their legs.

Everyday Essentials High Density Foam Yoga Mat ($7.98 to $16.88, originally $9.99 to $24.99; walmart.com)

This highly rated, slip-resistant yoga mat is available in seven colors and three thicknesses. The mat comes with a carrying strap, so you can bring it to the studio when things settle down, and has a two-year warranty.

Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell ($29.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

You don't need to go to a germ-infested gym to keep up with your strength training. Invest in a kettlebell and other weights to build muscle at home.

Gaming

Sega Genesis Mini Console ($59.99, originally $79.99; bestbuy.com)

Stave off boredom by reliving your childhood with Sega's retro game console. The well-reviewed Mini comes with 40 built-in classics, including, of course, Sonic the Hedgehog.

Madden NFL 20 for PlayStation 4 ($39.88, originally $59.99; walmart.com)

Professional sports may be canceled for the foreseeable future, but you can still get your fix with games like Madden.

Wegiel Handmade European Ambassador Chess Set ($53.88, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

For those who are into a different kind of gaming, check out this beautiful handmade chess set crafted from beech and birchwood. (And if you've never played chess, now is the perfect time to learn!)

Streaming

Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player ($83.49, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

This step up from the standard Roku comes fully loaded with channels that launch super fast, a lost remote finder, USB and micro SD ports, and more. It's ideal for streaming in HD, HDR and 4K.

Samsung 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV ($327.99, originally $599.99; walmart.com)

An LED Smart TV can take movie nights to the next level. This 55-inch Samsung model has 4K resolution, two HDMI connections, and easy access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and more.

Polk Audio Bookshelf Speakers ($69.99, originally $119.99; bestbuy.com)

Movie theaters are closed, but that doesn't mean you can't have surround sound. These speakers get top marks from more than 2,000 reviewers for their sound clarity and power, despite their compact size.

Outdoors

Ozark Trail Oversized Cozy Camp Chair ($29, originally $39.95; walmart.com)

Social distancing doesn't rule out lounging in your yard (or on your roof, for apartment dwellers). Take a break from the computer screen to sit outside and read a book, listen to a podcast or just stare at the stars.

Celestron 70mm Portable Refractor Telescope ($66.90, originally $89.95; amazon.com)

Speaking of stars, this entry-level telescope is perfect for when you're getting really stir crazy and want to remind yourself of the world beyond your socially distanced bubble.

Franklin Sports 44" Adjustable Height Portable Driveway Basketball Hoop ($99, originally $199.99; walmart.com)

For those lucky enough to have plenty of outdoor space, this would make another fun and healthy way to pass the time. The net's height is adjustable, so kids and grownups alike can take turns shooting hoops.

Kitchen and cooking

Instant Pot Duo 7-In-1 Pressure Cooker ($79, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Lots of Instant Pot models are on sale right now, so you can find the perfect one to keep your family full and happy without heading to a restaurant for takeout.

KitchenAid 5-Speed Blender ($199.99, originally $219.98; target.com)

Turn all those frozen fruits and veggies you've stocked up on into yummy, healthy smoothies with a highly rated blender from KitchenAid.

Calphalon Nonstick 6-Piece Bakeware Set ($34.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

This kit comes with everything you need to make muffins, cakes and cookies at home.

Shazo Food Storage Containers 40-Piece Set ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Keep your stores of flour, beans and rice fresh with this massive set of airtight containers. The set comes with 14 measuring cups and spoons and is freezer-safe.

Crafting

Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine ($89, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Hands-on arts and crafts projects are an excellent way to take your mind off things. This popular vinyl heat press from Cricut offers the perfect introduction to making your own unique tees, totes and more.

PROkleber Hot Melt Glue Gun Kit ($25.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

This kit includes 12 glue sticks and three silicone finger protectors, making it great for novices and glue gun masters alike.

US Art Supply 162 Piece Deluxe Art Set ($49.96, originally $89.99; walmart.com)

With tons of colored pencils, oil pastels, watercolors, crayons and brushes, two sketch pads, a color-mixing wheel and more, this set has everything you need to play Picasso at home. It comes in a sleek wooden case with a handle and locking clasps for easy storage.

Cleaning

Dyson Motorhead V7 Cord-Free ($249.99, originally $299.99; target.com)

Keep the dust bunnies at bay with this highly rated vacuum from trusted Dyson (and check out our guide to the best cordless vacuums as well). Not into cleaning? Shark's ION Robot Vacuum ($199, originally $299; walmart.com) will do it for you.

Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop ($28.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

This mop comes with a 34-ounce bottle of floor cleaner, plus a machine-washable microfiber cleaning pad — meaning less waste. It's also got a retractable hook, so you can hang it in the closet when it's not being used to get your floors squeaky clean.

Lanon Dishwashing Gloves with Cotton Liner ($9.99, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

Working from home means you've probably been piling up a lot more dishes than usual throughout the day. Your hands are getting dry enough with constant hand-washing; protect them from further irritation with these reusable dishwashing gloves.

Working from home

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones ($199.99, originally $349.99; bestbuy.com)

Invest in these highly rated noise-canceling headphones so you can actually focus on your work instead of your kids/spouse/neighbor who decided that quarantine is a perfect time to learn the guitar.

5 Stars United Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

This cushion makes working from home a little more comfortable, if you're missing that ergonomic desk chair at your office.

Logitech M570 Wireless Ergonomic Mouse ($29.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Reduce the risk of carpal tunnel with this sculpted rollerball mouse from Logitech, which has an average of 4.5 stars and more than 20,000 reviews.

De-stressing

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle ($16.87, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

A long-lasting candle in a scent like Bahama Breeze or Tahitian Nights will transport you to the long vacation you'll take when this is all over.

'Lost Ocean: An Inky Adventure and Coloring Book for Adults' ($9.65, originally $16.95; amazon.com)

Adult coloring books were a big fad a couple of years ago, but now is a perfect time to dust them off. This one features gorgeous, intricate designs that will absorb you for hours. Coloring can be meditative, which is especially helpful these days.

Amor Bath Bombs, Set of 10 ($23.97, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Turn your tub into a calming oasis with these handmade and vegan moisturizing bath bombs in 10 colors and scents.

Pets

BarkBox Memory Foam Dog Cuddler Bed ($59.99, originally $84.99; amazon.com)

Get this super plush lounger for when your lap needs a break from your best friend/quarantine buddy. The removable liner is machine-washable in case there are any accidents.

Outward Hound Ottosson Puzzle Brick Dog Toy ($10.39, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Here's a treat-based toy for when your pup simply refuses to accept the fact that you're working and can't play right now.

Rocco & Roxie Gourmet Jerky Dog Treats ($19.97, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Because being home means more chances to reward your pup for being a good boy or girl. These treats are free of artificial flavoring and the first ingredient is beef, so you can feel good about treating your fur baby more often.

Home organization and improvement

HSS 4 Tier Kitchen Cart with Bamboo Top ($119.88, originally $149.99; walmart.com)

The cart is a cute and convenient place to store all the new rolls of toilet paper you bought, among other things.

Workpro 145 Piece Mechanic's Tool Set ($44.97, originally $67.49; walmart.com)

Score a new set for all those home improvement projects you've been putting off.

Home-It Mop and Broom Holder ($13.99, originally $20; amazon.com)

Because it's finally time to declutter the broom closet.

Reading

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet ($79.99; amazon.com)

Buy all the books, or even rent them digitally from your local library, and then read them using the Fire's HD display.

Missing Digit Workshop PagePal Page-Holder ($12.95, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

A helpful accessory for those who prefer paper to e-readers, this page holder fits onto your thumb, allowing you to hold a book open with one hand and hold your wine glass (or anything else) with the other.

Milliard Reading Pillow ($32.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

This pillow is filled with shredded memory foam, making it the perfect comfy backrest as you lose yourself in a good book.

Toys for kids

Lite Brite Ultimate Classic With 6 Templates And 200 Colored Pegs ($11.99, originally $14.97; walmart.com)

The classic toy for a different kind of screen time.

Crayola 3-in-1 Magnetic Double Easel with Letters and Numbers ($34.99, originally $59.99; walmart.com)

This setup features a dry erase/magnetic board and a chalkboard to keep kids occupied. It also comes with 77 magnetic letters and can be folded for easy storage.

Lego Disney Anna and Elsa's Storybook Adventures Playset ($15.99, originally $19.99; target.com)

So you can finally take a break from re-watching "Frozen 2."

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.