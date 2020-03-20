A roundup of CNN Underscored's coronavirus coverage

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has undeniably changed how we go about our daily lives. That's why the CNN Underscored team has made it a priority to help you navigate through this time. We're continuously researching and interviewing experts, trying out new products and services and distilling information to give you the best options to shop for what you need and different ways to cope. From helping keep the kids entertained to tips on practicing self-care, we're here for you. We'll regularly update this page with guides and recommendations as the situation progresses.

Our Latest Coverage:

On how to stay healthy and practice self-care

On how to make your home more comfortable and productive

On all your technology solutions

On keeping the kids entertained

On making the most of travel cards