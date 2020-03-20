Practice self-care at home with these soothing beauty products

It goes without saying that we're in an unprecedented moment, as we're all trying to practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus. It's so stressful to not be able to see friends, family or leave the house (if you're lucky enough to work from home), and the serious nature of this pandemic weighs heavy on all of us.

"Self-care strategies such as baths and face masks can also provide stress relief, and additionally maintaining social connections can be helpful in maintaining a positive mood/reducing feelings of isolation," says Elise Hall, a clinical social worker.

That's how self-care can really step in and make a small difference. You can take control of some part of your day, and potentially emerge from your social distancing journey with better skin and even a more positive state of mind. So slather on that mask and get on FaceTime or Zoom with your friends for a remote night in, because we've got plenty of time.

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask ($49; sephora.com)

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask

We love this mask because you can apply a lot for a quick mask, or smooth on a lighter swath for an overnight treatment. Honestly, use it during an afternoon nap, and wake up with nourished, calm skin.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($20; sephora.com)

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

While you're working on your skin while napping, don't forget your lips. This leave-on mask, with over 300,000 likes on Sephora, softens skin and targets fine lines.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bliss In the Honey Mega Moisturizing Lavender Honey Mask ($12.99, originally $16; amazon.com)

Bliss In the Honey Mega Moisturizing Lavender Honey Mask

Try this moisture bomb of a mask during the day, even if you're logging in to a video meeting with your co-workers. It goes on thin and is barely noticeable — especially if you use Zoom's "secret" beauty filter. You'll end your meeting with soft, dewy skin.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Herbivore Jade Facial Roller ($30; sephora.com)

Herbivore Jade Facial Roller

Love the idea of a facial roller, but not sure when you'd ever have the time to sculpt your cheekbones and massage your oil in? Your time is now, and this classic jade roller from Herbivore is designed to reduce your stress puffiness.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Herbivore Lapis Balancing Facial Oil ($72; sephora.com)

Herbivore Lapis Balancing Facial Oil

While you're rolling, add a few drops of this luxurious facial oil, which is good for all skin types and can improve redness and blemishes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Epielle Character Masks ($8.50; amazon.com)

Epielle Character Masks

These cute character masks are moisturizing and calming, and you'll have a lot of fun sharing them with your family.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Golden Star Beauty Self Tanner ($28.79; amazon.com)

Golden Star Beauty Self Tanner

Let's face it, we may be stuck inside for longer than we want. But that doesn't mean we have to give up a golden, sun-kissed glow. This sunless tanning oil kit comes with everything you need to build a tan at home, and bonus, you don't have to get dressed right after you apply.

_______________________________________________________________________________

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner ($9.99; target.com)

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner

Made with fair trade shea butter, this moisture-packed leave-in strengthens hair and is infused with peppermint to refresh your scalp.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bumble and Bumble While You Sleep Damage Repair Masque ($49; sephora.com)

Bumble and Bumble While You Sleep Damage Repair Masque

Another treat for your hair, this sleeping hair repair masque can help repair damage overnight, or during the day while you're working from home (and you don't have a Zoom meeting).

_______________________________________________________________________________

Orthland Microfiber Hair Towel Wraps, 2 Pack ($9.49; amazon.com)

Orthland Microfiber Hair Towel Wraps, 2 Pack

After you comb in your leave-in, give your hair (and spirit) the full spa treatment by wrapping a turban around your head and let the heat do the work. How chic are you going to feel swanning about in a turban? Very.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Virtue Restorative Treatment Hair Mask ($30; amazon.com)

Virtue Restorative Treatment Hair Mask

For a quicker hair mask option, all this nourishing mask needs is three minutes to help hydrate and strengthen your strands. You can use once a week or as needed, just after shampooing.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Baby Foot Peel ($25; amazon.com)

Baby Foot Peel

If you've tried the Baby Foot Peel before you know it's, um, kinda gross. But it also produces results. And right now, you're probably not as concerned about your feet shedding randomly at work or on a date.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Joey Healy Brow Renovation Serum ($125; amazon.com)

Joey Healy Brow Renovation Serum

Since we all won't be in public for quite a while, it's the perfect time to give yourself a little brow makeover. This serum, which you apply morning and night, not only feels like you're giving your brows a little spa treatment, but it can help them grow fuller by the day. By the end of this saga, you could have the thick, fluffy brows you've been yearning for for years.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ouai Rose Hair and Body Oil ($32; sephora.com)

Ouai Rose Hair and Body Oil

This oil smells like fresh-plucked roses and is great for adding a bit of texture to freshly washed hair. As a body oil, it's a little thick to use on a busy morning, but if you're looking to smell and feel amazing after a bath or shower, right now you probably have time to let this highly rated oil soak in.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Esarora Ice Roller ($14.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller

One of our favorite multifunctional beauty products, this simple ice roller can be rolled across your face to help fight face puffiness, and even calm migraines.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bath Bombs Gift Set ($21.99; amazon.com)

Bath Bombs Gift Set

These fizzy, fun bombs are great for kids and parents. With 16 bombs in the pack, featuring eight "flavors" like Midnight Charm and Lavender in Dream, there's something to relax and delight everyone in the social distancing family.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Lavender ($4.87, originally $5.99; amazon.com)

Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Lavender

Your bath just got a lot more soothing with this foaming bath salt, which emits a scent of lavender to help you completely unwind.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Homesick Scented Candle, Evening Unwind ($40.78; amazon.com)

Homesick Scented Candle, Evening Unwind

Beloved for its specialty candles meant to remind you of moments and even states, Homesick recently unveiled this Evening Unwind candle that is all about deep relaxation.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush Set ($19.95; amazon.com)

Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush Set

That prebath body brushing practice you've been meaning to start? Why not jump on the exfoliating trend now with this premium dry brushing set?

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.