Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Photographing disco and diamond dust. Finding yourself in self-isolation. What Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders must do next. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
Millions are living with a compromised immune system. Social distancing will save their lives.
Joe Biden swept "Super Tuesday 3" in Florida, Illinois and Arizona. That puts Bernie Sanders in a tricky position. See what CNN contributors foresee for the race ahead.
Mauro Morandi has lived alone on Budelli, an island in the Mediterranean Sea, for more than 30 years. He says self-isolation is the ultimate journey.
It may have only been around for three years, but Studio 54 was a haven for hedonism and creativity. Photographer Dustin Pittman documented it all.
Valerie Thompson's introduction to the predominately male environment of motorsport was anything but an easy ride. But that hasn't stopped her from breaking barriers... and records.