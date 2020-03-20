Settle in with these weekend reads

By Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 12:52 PM ET, Fri March 20, 2020

(CNN)Photographing disco and diamond dust. Finding yourself in self-isolation. What Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders must do next. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Living with an invisible illness

Millions are living with a compromised immune system. Social distancing will save their lives.

Opinion: Sanders approaches the point of impossibility

    Joe Biden swept "Super Tuesday 3" in Florida, Illinois and Arizona. That puts Bernie Sanders in a tricky position. See what CNN contributors foresee for the race ahead.
    Life 'in the safest place on Earth'

    Mauro Morandi
    Mauro Morandi has lived alone on Budelli, an island in the Mediterranean Sea, for more than 30 years. He says self-isolation is the ultimate journey.

    Capturing the legend of Studio 54

    It may have only been around for three years, but Studio 54 was a haven for hedonism and creativity. Photographer Dustin Pittman documented it all.

      The fastest woman on two wheels

      valerie thompson 10
      Valerie Thompson's introduction to the predominately male environment of motorsport was anything but an easy ride. But that hasn't stopped her from breaking barriers... and records.